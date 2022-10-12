Your Horoscope For Friday October 14th
- Aries – Even when it means sacrificing your own peace of mind, you’re always there for others. But it's important to take care of yourself and your home before anything else because the Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). You deserve a little pampering at home so why don’t you get started this weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Rather than judging your loved ones today, let them go with the flow. They might be acting out of character because of something behind the scenes you are unaware of. When Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), you can remain calm and supportive of your partner. The weekend will be great despite their funk.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – It is time for you to sit down with some of your closest friends. You shouldn’t overlook the importance of sharing the information you have to share, and this weekend would be a great time to do it. Having Mercury in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) gives you confidence you've been lacking.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – There will be consequences for your past actions. You will know exactly why it happened and how to change if it has happened to you. Having a conversation with someone you trust this weekend will help you through this process. Your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) is ruled by Pluto.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – Take advantage of this opportunity to release your stress in a healthy and creative way. Taking the necessary steps in this regard is ensured by Venus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). This weekend will be the best weekend you've had in a long time because you can throw all your cares to the wind. Embrace it and enjoy!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Keep in mind that not everyone you interact with will agree with you. The Moon in your Third House (of Communication) will help you with this. Your weekend will be more fun and less dramatic if you communicate clearly and very matter-of-factly.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – You've been doubting yourself lately, which has affected your mood and spirit. Fortunately, the Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) today, so you don't have to worry. Your mood is rising, so you're in for a wonderful day. This weekend, you might enjoy a good night at home with friends.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Before you take advantage of an amazing opportunity, consider what is at stake. Spend some time reflecting on this today and over the weekend. What if this makes you lose sight of your morals and beliefs? Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) so let it work its magic.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You've been hiding some insecurities for some time now as Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). By facing them and learning from them, you'll be better prepared for the future. You'll feel better equipped for the week after tackling this new feeling this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – With the Sun in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), you can save money for the future. Don't worry too much about finances since you're doing well. The idea of having a cushion to fall back on is always a good one. Therefore, avoid spending too much this weekend. Spend your time creatively, and you'll have fun.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – With a better understanding of your goals and what you want to achieve, you feel more confident and in control today. Your Sixth House (of Work and Health) is ruled by Saturn, so going at your own pace will be easier for you. Take the time to get everything in place this weekend before you begin getting things done.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Having Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) can help you plan your professional future. This weekend, you'll have to start deciding what steps you need to take to get to where you want to be. On Monday, you'll be ready to move forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
Harry Styles Dominates MTV Europe Music Awards NominationsThree Canadian artists are also up for awards.
-
'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Dies At 23The singer was in a car crash.
-
Niall Horan, Chance The Rapper Joining 'The Voice'They will make their debut as coaches next season.