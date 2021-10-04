Your Horoscope For Friday October 1st
- Aries – Some social events today may bring you in contact with people from fascinating fields that you don’t know much about. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you connect with them. This weekend will be a good time to start making plans to learn more about this topic.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) bringing to light all your personal affairs that need to get done. You’ve been putting them off for some time now and you can no longer do that. Once you finish them, you’re going to feel so much lighter and you will be able to relax this weekend and get a total refresh.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – You’re having doubts about yourself, and this is going to bring you down a bit. The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) to help you to get your spunk back. Take this weekend and reflect on things, and make sure you do some self-care to help you get ready for the new week.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – Your friends may need your help with something but you have to take care of your own responsibilities as well. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you tackle your stuff first. Don’t worry, you’ll have time this weekend to be with your friends and help them out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – You may be especially creative and inventive at work, so let your imagination take you to places you never thought of before. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to keep those creative juices flowing. Use that creativity to make the most out if this weekend and enjoy.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Today is filled with unpredictability that’s keeping you on your toes. This fast pace is going to thrill you, but you’re also going to be a little stressed out. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) giving you the confidence you need to get through the day. The energy today may not rub off for the weekend, but take advantage of it and get more work done so that next week you can relax.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Ideas and insights coming from deep within your psyche are likely to increase your effectiveness in all you do today. With Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) you’re going to see everything that’s lurking below the surface. Take time this weekend and reflect and you’ll see that you’ll be able to bring so much to the table in the future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You’re going to need to find balance between work and family. Listen to the energy radiating off of Pluto, who’s in your Fourth House (of Family Home, Roots and Security). It will help you figure out what you want to focus on and take this weekend to reflect and make the needed changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) and it’s going to be easier for you to express your affection in the right words today. Use this time to express yourself to your friends and family and just assure them they mean the world to you. Being able to express your thoughts will allow you to feel great and let loose this weekend.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – It’s going to be important that you go with the flow and not judge your loved ones today. There could be something that you don’t even realize is going on behind-the-scenes that’s making them act out of character. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you to keep calm and be on their side. Their funk will end soon, and this weekend will be full of good times.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Today you should focus on your goals; revisit them if it’s been a while and make adjustments if you need. Today’s energy is coming from Mercury who’s in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) giving you space to make these changes. This weekend will be a good chance to do what you need to do and you’ll be able to go into the coming week a whole new person.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You may feel like you have all this extra cash just floating around, but you have to be wise with your money. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) pushing you to do the responsible thing so in the future you’ll be happy that you saved it. A good starting point would be staying in tonight and maybe inviting some friends over for some fun at your house this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
-
Harry Styles Confirms Meaning Of 'Watermelon Sugar'Wait, it is not about refreshing summer fruit?
-
Billie Eilish Stands Up For Women's Rights In TexasThe singer blasted restrictive new abortion laws.
-
Robin Thicke Accused Of Groping Emily RatajkowskiShe claims it happened on the set of his music video.