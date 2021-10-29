Your Horoscope For Friday October 29th
- Aries – You got up on the wrong side of the bed today, it may be best if you stay to yourself. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you to work through things you’ve had buried deep down for quite some time. Spend the weekend reflecting on these things so come Monday you’ll be in a better mind set.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – The Moon moves through your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you the importance of carefully evaluating your resources before making any decisions. Don’t feel the need to spend a lot of money, just find a better use for what you have already. You’ll be more relaxed by coming to this decision. Instead of going out this weekend invite your friends over and see how much fun you can have.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); you’re going to make excellent progress at work and now is the time to show them what you’re made of! Even though you have a lot on your plate, take some time to come up with a plan to have fun and celebrate your success this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – Today you’re going to have a serious conversation with someone close to you. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the energy to stay positive while you’re having this conversation. It will help you enjoy both your day and your weekend knowing that you got all the negative emotions out of the way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You may be placed in a compromising position where you’re going to have to choose between standing by your morals or doing what’s socially acceptable. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you to stick to what you believe in. By making this decision you’ll have one of the best weekends you’ve had in a while.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – With everything that is going on around you you’re feeling a little uneasy. Connect with your family and friends today and this weekend; they will help you get back to your normal self. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) allowing you feel at ease in the presence of others.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Today is a good day to look at your relationships. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help give you an honest perspective. Think about where you want to go in life, and this weekend spend some quality time with that person you want to go there with. The time you spend with them will set the mood for the weeks to come.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You and your friends are at odds right now and you’ve been trying to fix things, but nothing seems to work. Your efforts are not going unnoticed. Take the day and the weekend to focus on your mental health and well-being, and with Pluto in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) things will start improving.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – You may not feel that great about yourself, but Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back. You’re going to be able to tackle the day just fine. And you’ll be up for just about this weekend, so make the most of it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – You and your partner may have hit a dry spot; don’t worry too much about it. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and things will start getting more exciting for the two of you. This is exactly what you need to be able to enjoy the weekend together like old times.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you plan for your professional future. You know what you want, and this weekend you’re going to start figuring out what you need to do to get where you want to go.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re always leaning on others for help in your times of need, and that’s going to change today. With Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’ll be able to help your friends and loved ones in their tough times. It will serve you well to spend the weekend dedicated to them.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
