Your Horoscope For Friday October 7th
- Aries – As Venus moves into your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), your attention is focused on your partner. Intimacy will increase your closeness, but you will also find other ways to serve the person you love. You'll have all the time in the world to spend with them since it's the weekend.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – You’re tired of waiting for others to catch up with you. There’s nothing wrong with starting your own path; you will feel much more confident when you do. With Mars entering your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), you'll feel much better after going out on your own this weekend.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini –After much reflection you will discover your true purpose in life and see the beauty in it. Your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) will be ruled by Mars, helping you plot the path you need to go down. Take the weekend for yourself and plan how you are going to handle everything.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Help is on the way if you're stumped and have no inspiration. You will have a better day and weekend after Mercury moves into your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). You can spice up your life by thinking outside the box and coming up with new ideas.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – There are a million things on your mind, but you won't find anything new if you overthink it. You may want to take some time before taking any action with Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). You'll be surprised by what will happen when you take time to reflect and decompress over the weekend.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – You can defuse a social conflict in your Third House (of Communication) by letting Mercury into your life. You will need to learn to listen your friends without being defensive. It would be best if you resolve the current issues this weekend. Ultimately, everything will be worth it.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Having doubts about yourself will make you feel down. There's no need to worry, because the Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) to assist you in regaining your vitality. Take some time for yourself and reflect on what's happening. With everything you do this weekend, you can prepare for the new week.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Spending the day and the weekend with your loved one will be good for you. You will be able to enjoy each other in peace with Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You should take the time to focus on yourself since your friends are beginning to question your morals and your character. Venus is in the Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, Security), reminding you off why you are the way you are. This weekend will be exciting, and you'll realize there’s nothing to worry about, giving you the confidence to face the week ahead.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – With Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you're focused on getting things done today. Move through the day with confidence and hold your head up high. As soon as you're off the clock, you can leave all the work behind and enjoy your weekend!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You are a little more cautious today with Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret). Enjoy today and the weekend by staying by yourself and finding out who you are. It will make you feel better, and you will be refreshed for the week ahead.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Your mind will be full of a million things today and this weekend, but you need to put them all in order. With Mars in your Ninth house (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you can make the most of whatever mess you find in your life. Take some time to focus on yourself and your needs this weekend.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
