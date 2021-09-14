Your Horoscope For Friday September 10th
- Aries – You’re going to be forced to look at the past for answers you need. Don’t stress; Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to guide you through all the changes coming your way. Be in tune in with yourself both today and this weekend to help make this process easier for you.
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – Whatever you’re working on at the moment will go smoothly if you recruit some extra hands and brains. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), and you’re going to realize by asking for help and leaning on others you’re going to have less stress and be happier in the long run. This weekend get together with your close friends and come up with a game plan to move forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – A large weight should lift from your shoulders today. The air around you has started to clear and you can see and think clearly about your next steps in life. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you relax as you spend the weekend taking the next steps towards making your life better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – A flip has switched and your main priority is how you can focus more on work, and what you have to cut back on to make this happen. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you make better choices in your life. So enjoy today, because this weekend you’re going to be getting ready to make this change so come Monday you’ll be able to hit the ground running.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You’re a reserved person, and not willing to open up with people about your thoughts and feelings. With Mercury affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to help you find the confidence to share your thoughts. Today and this weekend you’ll be able to feel more at peace with sharing, helping you come out of your shell.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Look out for committing to something that seems a tad beyond your means today. You may feel uncomfortable with your indecisiveness and you could end up doing something you may regret. The Moon is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) and that’s going to affect how you work through this, allowing you to reflect on everything this weekend.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You have so much to focus on right now, but The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making you have one less thing to stress over. You’ll find out that spending time with your family and friends today and this weekend is just what you need to unwind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – People always joke about your sixth sense, but don’t brush it off. Today you may feel like people aren’t being open and honest with you; ask them questions and don’t be afraid to call them on their lies. With The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’ll have the confidence to do so and this weekend you’ll feel much better knowing where everyone stands.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) making you feel more comfortable opening up and letting others in. By this happening in your life, you’ll be able to enjoy this weekend with your current friends, as well as any new people that you may meet.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – You’ve been working hard lately, and for a while you haven’t had time to yourself. Well, thanks to Neptune in your Second House (of Self-Worth) you’ll be able to have fun today and this weekend. Don’t waste it because you don’t know when this will happen again.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – You have a definite need for something more thrilling and exciting but your friends may not be matching your energy. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find that thrill you’ve been craving while also being able to be with your friends. This mix of energy will make it a fun and interesting weekend for all involved.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – It’s a wonderful day for you to promote positive partnerships. Focus on nurturing the bonds you have and take full advantage of Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). This weekend is the perfect time to also talk to those closest to you about something that’s been bothering you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
