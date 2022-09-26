Your Horoscope For Friday September 30th
- Aries – There's no way anything can go wrong when you're feeling yourself. Have fun today and let your worries go. You will enjoy your company this weekend since Pluto will be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You'll need to relax today and this weekend. While this is going to be a difficult adjustment, Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to make it easier for you. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – In the moment you may be better off staying by yourself; you're in a combative mood and it won't serve you well at all to be around others. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), so you have the time and space to work on your mental health. Consider staying in this weekend to reflect on things.Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Your focus today will be on improving your health in multiple ways. It's important to focus not only on eating right, but also on your mental health. It is Saturn's job to help you get back on track in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Spend the weekend making a game plan for how to accomplish this, and also spend time alone and focusing on yourself. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You have a clear vision of the future when Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). No matter how difficult it may seem, it's time to act like a mature adult. Putting in the effort will lead to change. This weekend, start on this new path. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication), so you’ll have an easier time expressing your affection today. Your friends and family mean the world to you. Take this time and let them know that. It will feel great to be able to express yourself today and this weekend. Your day is 10. Your energy color is black.
- Libra – It may be tempting to relax after a long week, but your friends may have other plans. Don't hesitate to join them if they invite you to do something fun. This weekend, you're going to realize that spending time with friends is exactly what you need with Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Recently, you've been dealing with a lot of hurt, and you've tried to block it out by talking to friends and distracting yourself, but nothing's helping. This weekend, Mercury will move into your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Your slump will be lifted by its healing energy in a healthy way! Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – There is no doubt that Mercury, in your First House (of Self-Image), will have you walking on cloud nine. In your mind, nothing seems to be holding you back, and you are right, you are in a great place. Make the most of today. Let the fun continue throughout the whole weekend by going out and having a good time. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Despite the mess in your life, Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) making it easier for you to cope. This will revitalize your home life and make you eager to engage with those closest to you. The weekend will be worry-free for you! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – Your needs and projects are in focus with the Moon in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). There will be a strong emphasis on anything that boosts your endorphins, so you'll have more energy to accomplish everything you need to get done. You're going to need a break after tackling a majority of it today. Play hard this weekend and work hard today. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Don't deviate too far from your daily routine today. Many people will try to sway you in different directions and Venus, in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), will remind you of your true self. Do things that are up your alley this weekend, and invite some friends along for the ride. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is yellow.
