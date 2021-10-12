Your Horoscope For Friday September 8th
- Aries – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to start your own path; you’ll be surprised how much more confident you’ll feel. And with Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money), you’re going to be so happy that you went out on your own, and it’ll help you enjoy this weekend even more.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making you as confident as ever, which will help you stand up to your boss and make sure you’re heard. But it will be best if you take today and this weekend to gather your thoughts before you share them with others.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You woke up on the right side of the bed today, and there’s nothing that can stop you. Take the day and make it yours. With The Sun in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) spend the weekend trying to make new goals for yourself. You’ll feel better once you have a clear path to take.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You’ve been so busy with your work and family matters that you haven’t realized what’s going on in the background. If you feel uneasy about a situation talk to some people because more than likely they feel the same way. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) and this weekend is the time for everyone to air out their dirty laundry.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – The Sun enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) turning your thoughts inward. It’s time for you to make peace with hurts and disappointments and celebrate the spiritual growth you’ve accomplished. So this weekend plan a fun gathering and make it a big deal! You have a right to celebrate and strive for more.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Your friends are starting to question you and your morals; take the day and weekend to just focus on you. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you of your past and the reasons you are the way you are. You’re going to see that there’s nothing wrong with that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You could be itching to get out of town for a little bit and this weekend may be the perfect time to do so. With Uranus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’ll be able to plan the perfect weekend getaway and it will be something you’ll remember for years to come.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’re always leaning on others for help in your times of need, and that’s going to change today. With Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’ll be able to help your friends and loved ones in their tough times. Spend this weekend being there for them and you’ll be so glad you did.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Your life seems like it’s running wild and there is no light at the end of the tunnel. Well you’re going to have to rein things in and focus on finding that light. Saturn is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this weekend to help bring order to your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You’re feeling yourself and you sense that nothing can go wrong. Today is all about having fun and throwing your worries to the wind. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), which is going to bring even more joy into your activities this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You may be on edge and ready to pounce at a moment’s notice. Pluto is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you focus your energy on your most vital relationships. Plan a special and unique evening for the two of you that neither of you will forget. Make sure you put all your work on pause, and really be present not only today but also this weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You’re waking up with Pluto in your First House (of Self-Image), which will do wonders for you today. You’re going to have a positive outlook on your life. This will help you tackle everything that’s on your to-do list. Keep a smile on your face and just think about this weekend and all the fun you’ll have.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
