Your Horoscope For Monday April 25th
- Aries – It seems like everything is going according to plan, but for some reason you're becoming idle. If you are uncomfortable about this, consider taking up a new hobby or taking up a new interest. Pluto in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) can help you find your way.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You might be thinking of starting a new hobby today, but you don't know what to do. You are guided by Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). Embrace and make the most of this fun and exciting time in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – It feels like you are doing the same old thing every day. There's something thrilling about putting some adventure into your daily life, and Mars sits in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) right now, so you'll be able to find the perfect adventure to spice things up.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – It seems that no one is appreciating your efforts despite the hard work you have put in. It's going to dawn on you that YOU are enough and shouldn't rely on others for validation, since Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – It's time to shift your focus from things that don't matter to the things that do. Mars will be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), so you'll be more organized and focused on what needs to be accomplished.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) is ruled by Mercury, so you may have to make some adjustments to your work ethic. Spend the day thinking about ways you can become more productive at work. Don't put it off too long or your work will pile up.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You shouldn't be out and about today. You need to face the hurt and resentment you have in order for you to move forward . Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), providing you with the opportunity to do so.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Perhaps you didn't have a great night's sleep, don't feel great about yourself, and dread the upcoming day. Jupiter will be in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you get back to being your normal spunky self. Your attitude today will be upbeat and confident.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – With your friends, you'll be able to go deeper. You'll see the transformation of your friendships right in front of your eyes when Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). If you share your deepest thoughts with each other, it will do wonders for your relationship.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Your work and family life are both going well, and you're enjoying a happy and healthy state of mind. You feel positive, energized, and excited about the changes you've made. In your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), the Moon is positioned to make sure that everyone is feeling your love and positive energy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Your partner has been arguing with you; you feel that you are right in your ways and you are not willing to budge. But you need to learn to compromise and this change will help you and your partner get closer than ever before as Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Despite your busy schedule, your friends will still reach out to you with their problems. Having Pluto in your Third House (of Communication) today, you'll be the right person to handle them and give your friends the love and support they need.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
