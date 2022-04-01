Your Horoscope For Monday April 4th
- Aries – You never thought that you were going to be the one with all the answers, but today, with Pluto in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you will be. You’re getting in touch with your intuition, and this will do wonders for you and those around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You could be craving more of an adventure these days or just something to give you a break from your daily grind. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help give you that sense of adventure that you’ve been looking for.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling distant with work and all the added stress, so take some time and regroup with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You have a heart of gold and you’re not ashamed to show it. With Mars in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going out of your way to show people around you that you care about them and want to help them in any way you can.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – There’s a lot of office drama going on today. Plus, you are dealing with drama with your social group. All of this is going to make it hard for you to focus on your work, but with Neptune in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you’ll be able to keep your head down and stay focused on the work ahead.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – The Moon enters your First House (of Self-Image) allowing you to get a fresh emotional start in your life. It’s time to let go of all your baggage, it’s not allowing you to move forward, it’s just bringing you down. You’re going to see how wonderful you are and wonder what took you so long to let go.
- You day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You tend to lean on others in order to get your way because you don’t have the confidence in yourself yet, but that’s going to change. The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making something click, helping boost your confidence levels.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You’ll need to practice mind over matter as Mars affects your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Take a deep breath and remember that positive thinking and prayer really does make a difference. When you’re feeling stressed today take a deep breath and count to ten.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – Your attitude towards life and how you handle things are different; it was a long process, but you’ve finally reached the place where you wanted to go. It’s all thanks to Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You may have a disagreement with some friends today, because they have a strong opinion on how you should be living your life. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you express yourself to others but also allow you to listen to what they have to say.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You’ve been trying to hold back your emotions from the past but the events of today could bring up something that you’ve tried so hard to forget. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) so take this this time to share your feelings because after this you’re going to feel better.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – You’re going to use the stress that you’ve been going through to help you get through the coming days. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) keeping you focused on your end goal. And once you take the steps needed, you’ll feel better and a little less stressed.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
