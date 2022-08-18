Your Horoscope For Monday August 15th
- Aries – You’re normally the person everyone goes to for help, but today you’re a little off your game. Don’t get upset, try and get your friends to join you in a creative project like a blog or podcast. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you down this new path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to developing your closest relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of day today. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you and your friendship in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – A close friend is need of your love and attention today, make sure you are present and focused on them. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you connect with them and reassure them of how much they mean to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – You’re going to need to regroup and get comfortable in your own skin. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you the extra boost you need. Once the hard work is done, you’ll be able to relax and be confident in who you are.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – Holding on to past transgressions is going to haunt you today. You’re going to need to talk to everyone who has done you wrong and share your feelings with them. This is no easy task, but you will have help from Mars in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places and the answer could be as simple as reconnecting with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You may feel inclined to lay low today; don’t try and fight it. It’s going to serve you well to stay hidden for a while; no need to get caught up in the messiness of your friend group. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the time to regroup and get back to your normal self.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to show you that once you set your mind to something you can accomplish anything! Your confidence has skyrocketed and now nothing can stop you from making more goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who’ve you’ve had your eye on for a while. They’ll see just how special you are and how lucky anybody would be to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – You may feel renewed by some emotional strength heading your way and this is because Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to have a lot of self-love today, which is a nice change. Spend the day loving yourself and maybe even treating yourself to a house spa day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – There’s something in the air today that is causing everyone to be on different pages. The only thing you can do is to communicate clearly; don’t waste your breath on useless chatter. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you with this.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to change your work ethic and focus on what you have to do. Enough with the jokes, it’s time to get serious. Once you finish all your responsibilities, you’ll feel so much better and lighter.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
