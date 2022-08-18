Your Horoscope For Monday August 22nd
- Aries – You know that you’re very good at your job, you just want the recognition that you deserve. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to open your coworkers’ eyes to just how amazing you are and you’re going to get the praise you’ve been missing out on.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a great day for excitement. Your day is going to be a wild ride, so make sure you’re prepared for this roller coaster. You’re going to have your friends by your side to make this day even more enjoyable.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Dwelling on regret will be a waste of your precious time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you talk to those closest to you so you can move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You’ve been just living your life with little thought, and when you think about it, it seems to be a little boring. You need some excitement to add some spice to your life. You’re in luck, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going find just what you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved that you care about, and if you do the right thing one of them is going to get hurt. There’s no escape from this, but the Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to try and help you navigate through it.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color rose gold.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) stirring up deep emotions. You may need to have a conversation with your family regarding how you feel and what needs to change. It’s best if you handle this today so these emotions don’t build up anymore.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who’ve you’ve had your eye on for a while. You’re going to realize your potential and see that anyone would be lucky to have you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it a very romantic time for you and your partner. You guys have been at odds lately, but you are going to be able to reconnect and get back to the honeymoon phase. Try and hold on to this feeling and let it guide you in the future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – You’re in a self-contained mood and you’ll be more than happy to spend big chunks of the day by yourself. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to give you that peace you’ve been looking for and help make some changes in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You’re holding on to your strong presence while The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to be making great impressions everywhere you turn, so make sure you’re not hiding and you look your best. You could be surprised with what opportunities come your way because of your attitude.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’re going to use the stress that you’ve been going through to help you get through the coming days. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) keeping you focused on your end goals.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces –The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the pleasure in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but there are some things that are even better when they happen in the most unexpected ways.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
