Your Horoscope For Monday August 23rd
- Aries – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to shed light on your emotions, helping you find a healthy way to express them. You’re going to figure out what needs to change and see to changing them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – With Jupiter making its way to your Third House (of Communication) you may be influenced to share your hopes and dreams with your close friends; they will listen and give you their two cents. You just have to be open to making it work and putting in the hard work to get there.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today you’re going to relive the past with your family and close friends. It’s going to be a fun and enjoyable day for you. Uranus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you all come together and make today even more special.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to suggest that it’s time to take a breather. You’re going to need to take some time to regroup and recharge your emotional batteries before you go any further.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You’re never one to compare your life to others, but with social media taking over your time it’s hard not to! Decide to save up and plan your dream vacation and once you’re there you’re going to make all your friends jealous. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you with this new way of thinking.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – If you’re involved with someone then today is the day you take things to the next level. And if you’re not, well today might be the day you meet someone special. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) providing you with the skills to make everything happen in your favor.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – There are some aspects in your life that seem to be running wild; well you’re going to have to rein them in my friend. Saturn is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help bring order to your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) providing you with the confidence to follow your instincts today. You’re always second guessing yourself, but today will be end of that. You’re smart and more than able to make the right choices the first time around, you just need to trust yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – You’re going to have to step out of your comfort zone and reach out to people. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making it easier for you to lean on people and express what’s going on in your life. This will lighten your soul more than you know.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – This is a time of fun surprises and exciting opportunities with Jupiter in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). You could have some new opportunities given to you today, although they may seem out of nowhere. Take this opportunity and run with it; changes are always good.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re going to have to buckle down today and look at all your finances; you might not have the fluffy cushion you thought you had. Try not to freak out, Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you figure out how to cut back and save. Things are going to start looking up soon.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
