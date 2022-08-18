Your Horoscope For Monday August 8th
- Aries – Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by Neptune today. Your confidence will make you the center of attention today. As a result of this confidence, you'll receive many well-deserved compliments from your colleagues. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Having your work undervalued can lead to problems and resentment. Since Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you won't only get your praise from co-workers, but you're also going to gain so much confidence. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – The events of your life are overwhelming you, and you're unsure of how to deal with them. To help you do it in a healthy way, Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication). Your day is a 5. Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer –To ensure the well-being of your family, you need to work on things. Make this your top priority by pausing everything else. It's also important to take care of some responsibilities at home. As Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), everything will go smoothly for you. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You are able to express yourself to your friends and family with Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). The best product you've ever created will be a result of your creative side being in touch with you. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You're focusing so much on your friendships and showing your friends how much you appreciate them. However, it's not enough. You must respect and respect their space. In your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), Jupiter encourages you to act responsibly. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – The energy of Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will spice up your romance life just a tad. You are both traveling in circles, and this is something that needs to be addressed. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – With the Sun in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you'll feel more relaxed and enjoy yourself. The rewards of socializing will be greater for you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Your private life will be questioned, and this will lead you to question your behavior. Your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) is positioned under the influence of the Sun, causing you to let down your walls and make improvements. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – It's too much of a hassle waiting for others to catch up with you, so you decide to go out on your own! Having fun by yourself is more fun than having others join you. With Venus and Mars entering your Second House (of Self Worth and Money), you'll be so much happier than when you wait. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – It may be that family issues crop up today, but to your surprise, everyone is turning to you for advice and guidance. In this time of need, Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). You're doing the right thing, so remain strong and confident. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Take the day to focus on your overall health, if you feel a little stressed do something that makes you feel relaxed. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making it crystal clear with just what you need to do to take care of you. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is black.
