Your Horoscope For Monday December 19th
- Aries – You tend to challenge authority and it doesn’t serve you well to do so. You’ve been trying to change that, but it’s who you are. Well, Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and it may help soften your heart in time.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’re going to have to look out for people who talk a big game. They may be able to promise you the world but see if they are able to stand by what they say. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help navigate you through this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) nudging you to get more organized. You may have to balance your bank account and see where you can cut back a little. If you have an account with yourSO, check in that one too.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize that there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You have a heart of gold and you’re not ashamed to show it. With Mars in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going out of your way showing people around you that you care about them and want to help them in any way you can.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’re going to realize that you need to take a little time for yourself today and decompress. Then your answer will reveal itself to you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – It's all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You make sure you only allow people close so they see your good side. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to get the confidence to show others that you’re not this perfect person and you have some flaws.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You may have a disagreement with some friends today, because they have a strong opinion on how you should be living your life. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you express yourself to others but also allowing you to listen to others.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. This is going to cause a strong emphasis on anything that helps boost your morale, and this is going to get you out of that funk.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – You’re normally the person that everyone goes to for help, but today you’re a little off your game. Try to get your friends to join you in a creative project. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, creativity, pleasure and Romance) to help you down this new path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’re in a private mood today so avoid contact with others because it may result in a fight. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you focus on your needs. Relax, there's no problem in taking care of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
