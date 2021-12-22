Your Horoscope For Monday December 20th
- Aries – Literally everything in your life is going as planned, and you’re starting to feel idle. If you feel uneasy about this, think about taking up a new hobby or a new interest. With Pluto in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it will help guide you towards the best path to follow.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You need a schedule in order to function, but there are going to be some unforeseen events that push you off your schedule. Don’t freak out. It’s time for you to ask for help and talk about your anxiety, and with Pluto present in your Third House (of Communication) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – It feels like your life is lacking some excitement; well, that will change today. Pluto is in your in Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and there’s going to be some light drama circling you and your friends. Embrace this and just laugh it off at the end of the day.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – Mars lights up your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) favoring time spent with your significant other. This will be the right time to share your feelings of affection with them. It will be best if you two hang out in a quiet place so you both appreciate this time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color orange.
- Leo – You’ve been working your butt off and no one seems to appreciate your efforts. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re finally going to realize that YOU are enough and you shouldn’t be looking to others for validation.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Today is not the day for you to be out and about. There’s some hurt and pent-up aggression that you need to face so that you can move on. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) allowing you to have the space and time to do so.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – Today is a good day to start getting organized, in all aspects of your life. Take time to look over your bank accounts and see where you can cut back spending and also see if you can declutter your home. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making this a doable task for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You’re getting serious about your work and your family life, and you’re in a happy place and good mental space. You’re feeling positive, energized, and enthusiastic about these new changes. The Moon is heading to your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help make sure everyone around you is feeling your positive energy and love.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping to remind you that you’re an awesome person and you need to face the day with confidence. You’ve got the day in the bag, just believe in yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re finally going to be able to let go of some negative energy. By doing this you’ll be able to connect with your partner on a whole new level, and the two of you will be happier than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’re feeling a little overwhelmed and this is going to sound crazy, but you should organize your house. You can’t think and be productive if your environment is out of control. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to motivate you to organize your house and clear your mind.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – You feel like you can gain so much more out of life, but you can’t figure out how. Spend the day reflecting and try and brainstorm ways that you can do it. You’ll find it easier with Mars in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). You’ll get a sense of who you truly can be once you get the ball rolling.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
