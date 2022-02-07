Your Horoscope For Monday February 14th
- Aries – You’re going to have to break free from some habits that could be harmful for you in the long run. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you on your quest to learn and grow from your past mistakes. This will be good for your mental health.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – The emotions that are attached to a memory from the past will affect how you interact today. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to push you to share your thoughts with others. You’re going to feel so much better when you’re not hiding anymore.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re going to have a lot of excess energy today. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and this is going to help you release that energy in productive ways.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’ve been in your feels for way too long; today is the tipping point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and right words you need in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – The name of the game is responsibility; you’re going to be handed a lot of extra plates to your already full tray but don’t sweat it. The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you handle everything a little better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are. You’re feeling a sense of adventure, don’t bother waiting around for your friends. With Mars in your Second House (of Self Worth) you’ll get the confidence to go out on your own.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You’re going to focus on your relationships today, specifically your romantic ones. Venus is going to be in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you and your partner remember why you started this journey together.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – With Uranus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) your main focus should be on your home life. Do you have any unresolved issues with your family? If so, today is the day to air out all the dirty laundry, and you’ll feel so much better afterwards.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to show you that once you set your mind to something you can accomplish anything! Your confidence has skyrocketed, and nothing can stop you now from reaching your goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You’re going to be there for a family member or close friend; they’ll need your love and empathy today. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to ensure that you’re giving them the best part of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You have a lot of little things to tend to this morning. Once everything is said and done, you’ll be able to spend some much-needed time with your significant other. Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you take time to appreciate the little things about your partner that are so special to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
-
Avril Lavigne Postpones 1st Leg Of 'Bite Me' TourThe singer has pushed the overseas shows to 2023.
-
Skrillex Poses For Pic With Jordan PetersonThe music star has not addressed reactions to the photo.
-
Billie Eilish Stops Concert When She Spots Fan In DistressThe singer kept everyone calm.