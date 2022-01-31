Your Horoscope For Monday February 7th
- Aries – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially; today you might receive some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress over it. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you navigate to what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’ve been on auto pilot and you haven’t really been focusing on your health. Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) reminding you how it’s important to take care of your body even if it’s just the small stuff like flossing and cleaning your ears. Don’t slack on the small but important things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – It will be in your best interest to work on ways to improve your life. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making the pathway clearer for you. This is going to require a lot of time and work, but the end goal will make it worth it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make some much-needed changes to your behavior. You have walls up to protect you from others, but you need to take the time to bring them down. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you during this process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You have a lot on your plate but that’s not going to stop your friends from reaching out to you with their problems. Today you need to make time for them, and with Pluto in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be the right person for the job.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making today full of fun and adventure. This will be a great break from your current workload. Make sure you enjoy every minute of it because you don’t know when you’ll have another day like this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re finally going to be able to let go of some negative energy. By doing this you’ll be able to connect with your partner on a whole new level, and the two of you will be a whole lot happier.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Don’t worry about what others are telling you to do; you’re the one in charge and you know what’s best for you. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll have the confidence to go with what you want and stand on your own.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to building and developing your relationships. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you and your friendship in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You’re going to need to find balance in your life between work and family. Listen to the energy radiating off Pluto, who’s in your Fourth House (of Family Home, Roots and Security), to figure out what you want in your life you want to focus on.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Your life is being consumed by work, and it seems like you and your partner are in different worlds. Take that as a sign to make some time for them today. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able rekindle the spark and create new memories together.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you figure out what your next big adventure should be. There are a couple of ideas floating around your head, and with Jupiter’s energy you should be able to pinpoint exactly what you should do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
