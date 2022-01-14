Your Horoscope For Monday January 17th
- Aries – There’s only so much you can control; you’ve been working so hard to make sure that your goals are being met, but it’s been a struggle. Venus coming into your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making it easier for you tackle everything on your list.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – You’re going to have to bite your tongue and keep your thoughts to yourself today. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) allowing you to listen and observe what others are saying to you. Take this time to listen and learn; you will need this skill in the future so start working on it now.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’ve been thinking of a side hustle but things haven’t been working out like you thought it would. But with Saturn in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) things are going to start looking up. Remember that great things come to those who wait.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You’ve been in the background in some of your projects and when the time comes for you to be in the foreground, you’re hesitant. Stop stressing and finding excuses; be happy that your hard work is finally paying off. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career and Profession and Responsibility) causing you to run with this responsibility. You’re going to shine!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to shed light on your emotions, helping you find a healthy way to express them. You’re going to figure out what needs to change and see to changing them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals); you’re going to feel inclined to take a load off with regards to work and enjoy yourself more. And you’re going to be more likely to go out and socialize and enjoy the rewards of that.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Today is all about your relationships and making sure you’re putting all the needed time and effort into making them grow. Call that special someone and make some plans to catch up. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help this spark a fire between you both.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – It doesn’t take much for you to connect with people; there’s something about you that just mesmerizes people once they meet you. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and it’s going to help you make you even more connections today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Your spiritual harmony will return by you spending time with your family. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and being home with your family will bring you healing and growth. This is exactly what you need right now; it will help change your view on life and you’ll be happier.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – There may be room for you grow in your work life, but for you to take advantage of it you’re going to need to do some research. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to see the benefits of devoting some extra time to your work so that you make the most of your life. Relax, and trust your instincts.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you come to terms with things that are hidden. You’ve spent time running from these things, but today is your day to face them head on. Once you come to terms with everything you should feel lighter and better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re at kind of a standstill when it comes to work right now; take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box. You’ll be able to get down to business and it may be your best work in a long time.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
