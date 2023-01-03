Your Horoscope For Monday January 9th
- Aries – Press pause on your life today. You’re in desperate need of some time off. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) providing you a safe space to take care of you. Don’t like certain things? You’ll have the means to change it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – With Saturn in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’re going to enjoy some fun community outings. This will bring the community together as one and serve the greater good. You’ll be part of a change that’s necessary.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You’ve had to deal with some failures the past couple of days, but don’t beat yourself up over it. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) reminding you of who you are and you’ll be able to jump back stronger than ever.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – You’re best at hiding your emotions, but there’s something that occurs today that will make them arise. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to face your past and emotions. You’ll grow from it and be a stronger person.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Today you might find yourself in the public eye, and acknowledgment for your good work may come as well. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to continue to bless you with luck and fortune. Enjoy every minute of it today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – You’ve taken enough time slacking off and putting off work, but today your past decisions are catching up to you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the motivation to get up and start your work.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – You’re going to need to work on your communication skills with others because you tend to speak without thinking. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the time to think before you say something that you might regret later.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Some intense dreams could bring up the past. When you’re awake, write down what you remember and do research about their meanings. With Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’ll have the help of your family.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is going to be present in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to feel the pressure to perform better than you’ve ever done. Remember that you are only one person so make sure that you’re not stretching yourself too thin.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – When it comes to being in the foreground of projects, you’re hesitant. Stop stressing and be happy that your hard work is finally paying off. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career and Profession and Responsibility) causing you to run with this responsibility.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You don’t know how to feel today. You want to spend time with your SO today, but you also want to be with your friends. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you balance your time between the two, guilt-free.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – Relationships can feel a little out of sync but they may require some adjustments to your expectations of another. With Venus entering your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) this will help you adjust your life view and make the best decisions.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
Rapper Logic, Wife Expecting Baby No. 2He shared the baby news on New Year’s Day.
-
Fans React To Céline Dion Snub On ‘Greatest Singers’ ListIt’s hard to believe the Canadian superstar didn’t make the cut.
-
Drake Shares Footage Of Stockholm ArrestThe Canadian rapper was taken into custody but not charged.