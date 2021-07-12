Your Horoscope For Monday July 12th
- Aries – You’re a caring person, and today will be no different. With Saturn in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’ll make sure the people you care about are taken care of. Your friends know they can come to you no matter what, never change that about you!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Don’t be quick to attack others before you know the full story. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you talk through things before you jump to conclusions. This is also going to help you with your patience in the future.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’ve forgotten where you came from and what drives you. Spend the day with some of your oldest friends and family so they can bring you back to your roots. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you during this process.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You’ve been given some major responsibilities at work and home. Before you freak out, break down all the tasks you need to do and prioritize them. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you make sense of the messiness in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You have a lot of goals you’ve set for yourself, but you’ve seen little to no progress. Have faith because things can start looking up for you. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see the brighter side of things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – When someone shares a problem, don’t tell them what you think they should do. Instead, listen to them and find a way to approach the situation. With Neptune in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) this change of attitude will do wonders for you.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you extra confidence that will stay with you for a while. You’re going to be smiling from ear to ear and there’s nothing that’s going to bring you down. Keep this perspective for the months to come.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Tensions are running high today and this may cause you to get into some fights with people close to you. You need to think before say something you regret. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) to help give you the sense of calmness you need.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Things are getting on track again, and you realize how good you’ve had it. Don’t force anything to happen, just wait. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to help you become a more grateful and patient person.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn - The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. Take this time to really get to know these people, and you should open up to them as well.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You have all these plans for bettering your life, but they require money that you don’t really have. With Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’re going to find that you have a little more than you thought. So start planning and get things done!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces - You have some major news to share, but be careful who you share it with. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning) to help you decide who you can trust. The last thing you need right now is someone to take advantage of you and your good mood.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color maroon.
-
Justin Bieber Gives 3 Shows In Las VegasThe Canadian pop star had a busy weekend.
-
Dua Lipa To Make Acting Debut In Spy ThrillerThe pop star will also provide the title song.
-
Scott Helman Tells How He Helped Rescue Injured HikerThe Canadian singer is being praised for helping get the man to safety.