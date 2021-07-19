Your Horoscope For Monday July 19th
- Aries – Today isn’t the day for making decisions. Take the day and connect with loved ones to help air out your concerns so you get a better sense of what to do. And with Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going to get closer to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’re going to be faced with a lot of indecisiveness today; don’t bother fighting it. You think you’re making the right choice, but you might regret it later. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help clear this fog and guide you when it’s time.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – This is the time to plan your goals and reconsider future plans. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you to make the right choices to make sure you’re going to be happy in the long term.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), making it a reflective time for you. You’re going to need to withdraw from social media and stay quiet to make sure you get the best of this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Today’s energies are good for sharing a bit about yourself with others, and you may also get some solutions you’ve been looking for. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to make you more open to sharing.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – You need a schedule in order to function, but there will be some unforeseen events that throw it off. Don’t freak out. It’s time for you to ask for help and talk about your anxiety. With Pluto present in your Third House (of Communication) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially; today you might receive some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress, Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to navigate what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You’ve been working hard and no one seems to appreciate your efforts. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re finally going to realize that YOU are enough and you shouldn’t be looking at others for validation.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You’re getting serious about work and family, and you’re in a happy place. The Moon is heading to your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and this helps make sure everyone involved is feeling your positive energy and love.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re feeling a little overwhelmed and this is going to sound crazy, but you should organize your house. You can’t think and be productive if your environment is messy. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to motivate you to organize and clear your mind.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – You’re feeling yourself today, and there seems to be nothing that can stand in your way. You can thank The Moon that’s in your First House (of Self-Image) for helping you have this extra confidence in yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You can expect to make some progress with goals today. The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by your tasks, ask for some help. You’re going to realize that you don’t have to tackle everything on your own.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
Adele Sparks Romance Rumour At Basketball GameThe singer is said to be dating sports agent Rich Paul.
-
A$AP Rocky Previews New MusicHe shared part of a track on Instagram.
-
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Tops U.S. Chart AgainIt is a sweet success.