Your Horoscope For Monday June 13th

Aries – Nowadays, it’s a good idea to get things in order. The planet Venus is situated in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to remind you of the need to be organized. Go shopping for a few things that will help you stay organized. Once your spaces are in order, you'll feel like you can take on the world.

Your day is a 7.

Your energy color is green.

Taurus – You are being advised to carve out some down time for yourself since Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). This will help you re-connect with yourself as well as family. Since you've been working nonstop, take the time to kick back and relax.

Your day is a 7.

Your energy color is white.

Gemini – Life sometimes interferes with relationships, so you may not be on the same page with your partner. What matters is what you do to fix the situation. Your Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) will help to spice up your relationship and get you back on track.

Your day is a 7.

Your energy color is yellow.

Cancer – Go tell others your wishes, since you have an optimistic view of the future. You will achieve your goals if you put them out into the universe, especially with Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Enjoy and make the most of your time.

Your day is a 10.

Your energy color is red.

Leo – In order to be productive today, you must be gentle with yourself and learn more about your needs. Don't rush into anything too hard, and take it easy. Throughout this journey, Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret).

Your day is a 5.

Your energy color is purple.

Virgo – You thought it would never happen, but now it has! Your attitude toward life and how you approach things have changed. The placement of Mars in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) changed your life for the better.

Your day is a 9.

Your energy color is brown.

Libra – Despite your desire to experience life more, Neptune is positioned in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), so it's going to be hard to drop everything and just fly off. Stay true to yourself while getting new experiences.

Your day is a 7.

Your energy color is blue.

Scorpio – There's nothing wrong with talking on the phone a lot today. Especially because Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) creating a good environment for you to have wonderful conversations. Your mood will be lifted by positive, uplifting conversations.

Your day is a 9.

Your energy color is maroon.

Sagittarius – You are in great shape for sniffing out overlooked assets, making all your money worries a thing of the past, and discovering ways to boost your comfort level (the Moon is in your Second House). Don’t get too comfortable because you don't want to take it for granted.

Your day is an 8.

Your energy color is rose gold.

Capricorn – Because Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image), you may feel renewed by some emotional strength heading your way. It's a nice change to have a lot of self-love today. Treat yourself to a house spa day and take the time to pamper yourself.

Your day is a 10.

Your energy color is purple.

Aquarius – Today you feel social, but you're not sure what to do with it. There is a direct aspect between the Sun and your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), which brings your friends together and creates a fun, social setting. There's a lot of fun and love and it's going to be a great day.

Your day is a 9.

Your energy color is black.

Pisces – You have a mountain of paperwork to complete today, so I don't have time to play games. You have the energy and the ability to focus on what needs to be achieved today with Saturn in your tenth house (career, profession, and responsibilities). Afterwards, you can enjoy a little time off.

Your day is an 8.

Your energy color is orange.