Your Horoscope For Monday June 21st
- Aries – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making this the day for love. Fireworks may appear in your closest relationship, and you should take full advantage of this. Find a creative way to use this energy, making you and your partner in sync and ready for love.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You may be faced with some tense situations, but Saturn, in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), will help you be the voice of reason. Just be yourself and people will follow your lead and you can turn a tense situation into something fun and unexpected.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – Neptune, in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), is definitely making its presence known today helping you to change the way you think your body, turning it into something positive. This is also going to help you feel confident with your sexuality and you’ll be surprised with the changes coming to your love life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – It’s time to turn your life around; look at the habits you’ve formed - are there any bad ones you want to break? With Mercury in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) breaking these bad habits will be easier for you, and every time you break one, you’ll be able to replace it with a healthy new one.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You may not feel valued for all you do, which can cause problems and some resentment. You’ve been looking for respect from your co-workers and with Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you’re not only going to get your praise, but you’re also going to gain so much confidence you’re not going to need constant reinforcement.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Virgo – The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) urging you to dig deeper and try to express your concerns with people around you to help reduce the fighting. You have excellent instincts and morals; let others in to the way you think and see what happens.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You have a lot on your mind, and if you don’t share your thoughts soon you might lose your cool on some innocent person. Take advantage of the fact that Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) so that you can calmly explain what’s on your mind and freely express what you’re feeling too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You’re going on this new journey of learning about new things and people, but your emotional perception is going to be clouded. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) urging you to take a break from it all and regroup to your old self and fall in love with you. It’s good to focus on you every once and again in order to move forward in life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You’ve always been mature for you age, and this isn’t going to change, so stop trying to change something that most people respect about you. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you be more comfortable with this side of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You’re on this journey to better yourself. While you’re on it you might meet someone who is charming, challenges you and is just different. You may be smitten by this new person, but if you’re already taken, think about what you should do; the ball is in your court. Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you figure things out today.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – You’ve had a lot of time to reflect on where you are in life; are you happy with it, do you want more, what can you do to change it? Take this energy from Mars being in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make some plans to better your life to the point where you’re happy with it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You can expect to make some progress in your goals today, with The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by your tasks, ask for some help. You’re going to realize that you don’t have to tackle everything on your own.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
