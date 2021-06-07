Your Horoscope For Monday June 7th
- Aries – Today you’re going to be focused on improving your health in more than one way. You’re going to realize you need to focus on eating right but also your mental health plays a major part. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you get back on track.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You need to take a step back from helping everyone, and finally take care of yourself. Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to help you find security in being with your family and reconnecting with your old self.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The connection between you and your partner is heating up, and this is going to cause you to focus on your physical and sensual needs more than usual. This is no surprise since Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality); just try and ease into it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Someone who was once close to you is going to reach out today causing you to have mixed feelings about it. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you cherish this person and their memory so you could be the bigger person and be there for them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You may not think that listening is part of communication; today you’re going to learn that it is a major part of it. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) emphasizing just how important listening is. You’re going to see what a difference this is going to make and you’re going to be happier because of it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’re going to be put in some situations today and you’re going to shine like the star that you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you that major confidence boost you need to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – You’re finding it hard to focus on things you need to do. Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). This is causing you to think about the places you want to explore and cultures you want to learn more about.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You may be feeling overwhelmed by things out of your control. Thankfully with Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’re going to be able to find fun and creative ways to release all of your tension. Think about taking a walk, or a run in the park with either your friends or a killer playlist so you can get lost in the music.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You haven’t really been looking at your finances a lot lately; maybe now’s he time to do so. You may be surprised by the what you discover. . . Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to give you the confidence you need moving forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’re going to be on the top of your game today. You know what you have to do, and you’re not afraid to do what it takes to get to the next level. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You may be on edge and ready to pounce at a moment’s notice. Pluto is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you focus your energy on your most vital relationship. Plan a special and unique evening for the two of you that neither of you will forget.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and your focus is on your friends, and associates. You’re going to have to reevaluate your relationships with them and if you have to change some things about yourself, just do it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
-
