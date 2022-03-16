Your Horoscope For Monday March 14th
- Aries – You’re moving in fast forward, and you don’t see any break soon. But you need to slam on your brakes and focus on you. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help remind you of the importance of balance. This is a lesson that you need to learn.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – It seems like you’re just spinning your wheels and you’re not going anywhere. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you to see yourself in a more positive light. It doesn’t matter what others think of you; it matters what you think of yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini –You’ve always been complimented by others, but you never believe them. But, with the Moon in your First House (of Self-Image), there’s going to be a shift and you’re going to start think more highly of yourself. Hold on to this energy shift and never let go of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’ve been working hard to try and improve your life in any way you can, and today is a good day for you to see the progress being made. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) encouraging you to continue going down the path you’re on.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You have a cool and calm demeaner today even with all the things you’re juggling. You can thank Neptune being in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) because your organization skills will make this hectic time a walk in the park for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Before you lend a hand to others, have you made sure things at home are good? Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making your family matters a major priority for you. You can’t help others if you can’t even help yourself and your family.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – You need a schedule in order to function, but there are going to be some unforeseen events that push you off your daily routine. Don’t freak out. It’s time for you to ask for help and talk about your anxiety. With Pluto present in your Third House (of Communication) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Don’t run around in circles trying to fix everything in your life. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help shed light on some ways you can change yourself, so you don’t have to go crazy.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Your desire to enjoy new things and to experiment continue to grow. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the little extra boost you need to think and live outside the box.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Mars lights up Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) favoring time spent with your significant other. This will be the right time to share your feelings of affection with them. It will be best if you two hang out in a quiet place so you both appreciate this time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – The environment that you spend most of your time in is starting to feel a little overwhelming for you. Before you make some drastic changes, start by redecorating and organizing everything. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you calm down.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You’re finding it hard to focus on things that you need to do and there’s good reason for that. You need a change of pace and Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you think about the places you want to explore and cultures you want to learn more about.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
