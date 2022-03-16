Your Horoscope For Monday March 21st
- Aries – With Saturn in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’re going to enjoy some fun community outings. They will bring the community together as one and serve the greater good. You should feel good about this too, because you will be part of a change that’s necessary.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Venus in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) giving you the break from others that you need so you can recharge your own mental batteries. You focus so much on others but it’s important to take some time and take care of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to connect, learn, and share your thoughts. You’re going to come out of your shell a little and feel more confident so run with this and you’ll be better off.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Last year wasn’t what you thought it was going to be and you lost a sense of who you are. Well, take advantage of the new year and Mercury in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Take the day and reflect on your past goals and think about ways to make them better and more attainable.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You want to make things happen today because you’ve been working so hard. You’ve planned very carefully and tried to account for anything that can could go wrong. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to bring you peace.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) urging you to carve out some downtime for yourself. This is going to allow you to reconnect with yourself and also your family. You need this time because you’ve been going nonstop, so enjoy a day to kick back and relax.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – This is a good time to let your physical body take a rest and let your mind and fantasy world take over. Take a hot bath and soak for a while, relax your brain and detach from your obligations. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making it a good day to do this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You’re going to want to be in control today, be the natural boss you are and do it. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to keep you focused on the task at hand.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be faced with some consequences from your past behaviors; let this humble you a bit. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you realize how you should grow from this.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Today you might find yourself in the public eye, and acknowledgment for your good work may come as well. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to continue to bless you throughout the day with luck and fortune. This is an exciting day for you, and you should enjoy every minute of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You’re going to be put in some situations today and you’re going to shine like the star that you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you that major confidence boost you need to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Today is all about your relationships and making sure you’re putting in the time and effort into making them grow. Call that special someone and make some plans to catch up. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help this spark fire between you both.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
-
Canadian University Offering Course On Kanye WestConcordia University in Montreal will launch the course this fall.
-
Shawn Mendes To Present At OscarsDiddy and Halle Bailey are also on the list of presenters.
-
BTS, Olivia Rodrigo To Perform At GrammysOther performers include Billie Eilish and Brothers Osborne.