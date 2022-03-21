Your Horoscope For Monday March 27th
- Aries – You seem to have a limitless amount of charm today, and you may want to use it to your advantage. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and it may be wise to use that charm on your partner, so they can pour a little more attention on you. If you don’t have a partner, then use it to seal the deal with that person you’ve had your eye on.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Discussions in your friend group can get heated today. You’re going to be the levelheaded one in the group and it’s up to you make sure nothing gets blown out of proportion. With Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be able to guide everyone in a calm conversation to get everything cleared up.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Gemini – The energy today is going to keep you grounded; while you still have your fantasies there’s going to be balance for you. This promotes the release of tension that you’ve been holding onto, and thanks to Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this balance will stay for some time.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – Instead of focusing on work allow Mercury, that’s in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), to do its magic and let you have fun. This is going to be a change for you, but you need to just go with the flow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re going to hear some news that you’re not going to like, but you need to hear it for sure. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to take this information and make the much-needed changes in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) prompting a need for a little privacy, anonymity, rest and a break from your daily life. So, take a breather and just try and unwind, you definitely need it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – If you’re fed up with your current life situation think about ways that you can change things. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you down the right path. Don’t feel ashamed for trying to switch up your life at this point, you know what does and doesn’t work for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Today you should think about your past and take time to reflect. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the energy to focus on what’s important. There could be a lesson that you missed, so keep an open mind and you’ll learn everything that you need.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be comparing yourself and your life to others; don’t go down that rabbit hole. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) to make you realize just how amazing you are. This is going to be just the thing you need to carry you through the rest of the week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) stimulating a desire to connect with friends you haven’t had the chance to see in a while. Try and plan an exciting outing with a small group of friends to clear your mind in a new environment.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You need step up and get work done. You’ve been putting it off for some time now, but your work is just piling up. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) energizing you to complete what needs to get done. After you finish everything, you’re going to come up with a plan so that you don’t get in this position again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Don’t let your mind play tricks on you, and don’t think you’re reading too much into something. Your instincts are going to be heightened with Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) so make sure you listen to them today!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
