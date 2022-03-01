Your Horoscope For Monday March 7th
- Aries – You’re more inclined to look at the past for answers for your problems today. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you find the best course of action to move forward.
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved that you care about and there’s no escape from this, but the Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to try and help you navigate it
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today may be a good day for you to sit down and get your priorities together. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it crystal clear what your next move should be. Once your list is made, you’re going to have all the confidence to accomplish it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’ve taken enough time slacking off and putting off work, but today your past decisions are catching up to you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the motivation to get up and start your work.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with everything. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – It’s no secret that you have feelings for someone, everyone knows it but you and the person. Well today with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to get a sense if this person feels the same about you. Take the next step, and see where everything goes.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – There are some things that you have to work on and make sure your family is in a good spot. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you make everything smooth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Today’s energy from The Sun in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will stimulate your thoughts of how you can get your basic needs and desires met. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box for these answers.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your attention to developing your closest relationships. You’re going to get the reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of day. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you and your friendship in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – Money may be tight for you right now, but you are very resourceful so don’t stress too much. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help stay focused and driven. You’ll be able to get through this tough time with ease.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Work is picking up pace today and it doesn’t look like you’ll have any breaks for a while. Don’t look at this as a bad thing, it will help you build character and make you a better person for it. The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you see the good in this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
