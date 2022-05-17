Your Horoscope For Monday May 23rd
- Aries – You'll have to make a tough decision soon because things won't be clear cut, they'll be murky and gray. You have Pluto in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), giving you the confidence to take the initiative and control the situation.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – The presence of Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) emphasizes the need for more simplicity and familiarity in your life. Your heart is in a good place to take care of others and you are going to do so without hesitation.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – There will be a lot going on today, but you will also be happy. Although you'll be doing some chores around the house, you'll be spending time with your loved ones. It's going to be a day full of laughter and creating memories with Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You feel renewed thanks to Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image). When you gain back emotional confidence that you've been lacking for a while, you'll feel stronger and more connected to the people around you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – You could be going through something difficult and acting silly will help you get through it. As the Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), you will have an easier time of it. Do it regardless of how you feel.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Since the Sun is in the Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you will make excellent progress at work, and this is your chance to show the world what you are made of! Take some time to celebrate your success and have fun, even though you have a lot on your plate.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Your content today will not last, so plan for your future. Your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) is occupied by Pluto, which highlights areas that need improvement. The process will take some time, but once you come up with a plan you'll be relaxed and ready to start moving forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – No matter what you do, you never take a moment to relax. You are going to be reminded of how important it is to slow down when the Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – You are holding on to a lie that's consuming you, so let it go. Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication). You have been holding on to it all alone because you believe being a martyr is the right thing to do. As you release the poison you've been holding inside, this energy will help you come clean.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) so things will need to change, as you are trying to be someone you're not. In the end, you'll realize that who you are is enough to win over the people you need.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secrets), helping you see that some things that can be useful when used in moderation. They can cause some problems if they are overdone.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color blue.
- Pisces – Today, you have the chance to live your life to the fullest. Your Sixth House (of Work and Health) is ruled by Venus, which shows you the need to organize and plan. It may be a good idea to shop for some items that will assist you in staying organized and planning your days ahead.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
