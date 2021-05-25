Your Horoscope For Monday May 24th
- Aries – You’re going to have the chatty bug today, there’s going to be nothing stopping you from sharing your thoughts. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you to find a balance of sharing and listening. This is something that will guide you later in life too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up, and you may just venture out completely solo. This will come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth) to give you the confidence to go on your own without looking back.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You may be under a great deal of pressure as you try to live up to your own high expectations. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to show you that you need to have mercy on yourself, because when you do others will too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Express, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making today about making plans with your friends and having fun. You’ve been working nonstop and focusing all your attention to work now is your time to think about you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – The Moon is going to in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide you down the path to help bring you to a place where you can gain knowledge and move to a higher position at work. This is going to bring you much joy and excitement.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’re going to be comparing yourself and your life to others. Don’t go down that rabbit hole. Spend time regrouping. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) to make you realize just how amazing you are, This will be just what you need to carry you through the rest of the week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’re going to hear some news that you’re not going to like, but you need to hear it for sure. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to take this information and make the much-needed changes in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while, reach out to them and catch up with them. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, home, Roots and Security) highlighting that this friend is more like family and you need to treat them like family.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets and making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Your insecurities are going to get the best of you today, and your romantic relationships are going to suffer. Venus is in your Seventh House (Partnership and Marriage) to help you and your partner sort everything out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Make sure that you’re practicing healthy habits as Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). You’re going to need to take care of yourself before you can tackle your responsibilities and that starts with a clear mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and your attention is turned to your partner. You’re not only going to increase your closeness by your intimacy but you’re also going to find other ways to serve the person you love.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
-
-
