Your Horoscope For Monday May 30th
- Aries – Yoga and meditation can bring you peace and comfort in the morning. You’ll be able to let go of negative energy around you due to the Moon being in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Today some news might set you back financially after you've been working seamlessly towards securing your financial future. There is no need to worry. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), which will help you navigate your next step.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – The focus today is on your relationships and ensuring you're giving them all the time and effort they need to succeed. Catch up with that special someone today. This will spark a fire between you both since Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – There's nothing stopping you from sharing your thoughts and ideas today. As Venus occupies your Third House (of Communication), you will need to find a balance between sharing your ideas and listening to others. These are lessons you will need to learn throughout your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Having been on autopilot, you haven't really focused on your health. As Uranus enters your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you are reminded of how important it is to take care of your health, even if it is just flossing and cleaning your ears. Don't ignore the small but important things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Today you will face some situations in which you will shine like the star that you are. Saturn is also going to help you out in your First House (of Self-Image), giving you the boost of confidence you need to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You've been deeply hurt by your friends. It may be detrimental to you if you don't let these feelings go. Stepping out of your shell and expressing yourself is important. The planet Mercury is going to be in your Fifth House (of Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and you'll find the right answer if you listen.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Plan and work on ways to improve your life in order to make it better. Your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) is in your Plutonian Sign, making it easier for you to see your path. The process is going to require a lot of time and effort, but it will be worth it in the end.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Your good work may be recognized today, as you might find yourself in the public eye. Your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) is affected by Uranus today so you are blessed with luck and fortune throughout the day. You should enjoy every moment, as it is an exciting day for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – There is a lot going on in your life right now but the Moon and Mars are aligned in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) and their energy will calm you and allow you to focus on getting your life back in order.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – As Neptune occupies your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you'll finally be able to let go of some negative energy. When you do this, you'll connect on a whole new level with your partner, and you'll both be happier because of it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Having worked so hard to get this started, you want to get things done today. After carefully planning, you have tried to account for everything that may happen. You will experience peace through Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
-
Jacob Hoggard Awaits Verdict, Faces New Sex ChargeThe singer was charged in March.
-
Why Don't We Shares New Dates For Canadian ShowsThe band will play three cities in Canada.
-
Justin Bieber Celebrates Sister's Birthday On InstagramThe Canadian singer paid tribute on her special day.