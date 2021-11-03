Your Horoscope For Monday November 1st
- Aries – Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to try new things and see new places. This is going to help you get out of the rut you’ve been in and break free. Your faith is renewed as you marvel at the world around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You’re not feeling like yourself today; the best thing for you to do is be alone. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you find some time for yourself to do some healing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You know that you’re very good at your job, you just want the recognition you deserve. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to open your coworkers’ eyes to just how amazing you are and you’re going to get the praise that you’ve been missing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – For some reason you find yourself in the middle of all your friends’ drama; use the energy from Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you be the voice of reason and minimize the drama around you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who you’ve had your eye on for a while. You’re going to realize your potential and see that anyone would be lucky to have you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You’re holding onto your strong presence while The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to be making great impressions everywhere you turn, so make sure you’re not hiding and you look your best. You could be surprised with what opportunities come your way because of your attitude.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You’ve had to deal with some failures the past couple of days, but don’t beat yourself up about it. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) reminding you of who you are and you’ll be able to jump back stronger than ever.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel that you’re right in your ways and you’re not budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to see the error in your ways and learn the importance of compromise.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to enjoy a little more interaction with others today. Your mood is the best that it’s been in a while, and you want to take full advantage of it. Spend some time kicking back and having fun with your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you clear your mind and focus on concerns you really need to talk to your family about. By clearing your mind and talking to your family it will help reduce this tension and bring you closer.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – There could be some tension due to people fighting for power at your workplace. It will serve you well if you stay as far away from it as you can. Listen to Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make sure you’re able to focus on your duties only.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re not going to like focusing solely on work today; it’s going to seem tedious and boring. With Saturn in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’re going to realize that without hard work you’re not going to enjoy your time off.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
