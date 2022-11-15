Your Horoscope For Monday November 21st
- Aries – Your immediate goals and wishes might suddenly appear together today. That shouldn’t be much a surprise to you as The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). This is going to be the start of something amazing for you. Be humble and never take it for granted. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
- Taurus – You’ve been working toward making more money for you and your family. Well, your prayer just might be answered today, as Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Not only will your wishes be granted, but you’ll also find new confidence that you were missing before. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You’ve been spinning your wheels to make the best for yourself, and you’ve come up short lately. But today with Mercury in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) things might start to look up. You’ll see a glimmer of hope and that is just what you need to go down this path that you set up for yourself. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – There’s a lot of activity in your house today. A lot of visitors and guests, but everything will go well as Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). You’ll have a peace of mind today and everything will be good to go. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – It’s time for you to take your career seriously and with Jupiter in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll find the tools needed to make the right choices for you and your next path in this career of yours. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Over the weekend you might’ve heard things that trigger you. Don’t do anything before you have time to think it through. You’ll be able to tackle it appropriately as Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll feel better once you do. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You’ve done a lot of soul searching lately, and now you’ll be able to make the moves to fulfill this time. Your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) is going to be ruled by The Moon blessing you while you go down this path. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making you more in tune with your instincts. You’ll be pushed against the walls today and before you fall into the temptation, remember what you stand for and you’ll be able to get out of it, while still feeling good about staying true to who you are. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – People are going to doubt you and your motives, but don’t allow them to get the best of you. The Sun is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the courage to stay strong and do what’s best for you. You don’t need anyone’s approval but your own. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Your work life doesn’t define you, and you still have to take care of yourself. You’ll be reminded today that to get the most out of work you’ll have to be in a good place mentally. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) making sure that you focus on yourself so in turn you can focus on your work. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – After you get done with everything on your list, you need to make time for your friends. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you give them all your energy and make the most of the evening. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – You have a lot on your mind today. But the way you deal with it all is up to you. You’ll be faced with two options on how to deal with it. The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and you’ll find the right way. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is yellow.
