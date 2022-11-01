Your Horoscope For Monday November 7th
- Aries – You can feel more connected to your loved ones as the Sun transits your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Work and all the added stress may be making you feel distant from them. Spend some quality time and reconnect with them. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – It's obvious you're not yourself; you're overanalyzing everything, and it's not good for you. As a result, now is not the time to be making fast and hasty decisions. Things will change once Neptune moves into your First House (of Self-Image). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Mercury nudges you to complete things you haven't yet completed in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secrets). You'll feel much better when you get things done, so don't delay! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Getting outside is the best thing you can do because you're going stir crazy. Spend some time outdoors with a friend. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), so this outing will help you clear your mind and prepare for the week ahead. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo –As the Moon moves into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it will highlight the importance of relaxation. There is no point in stressing out about things you have no control over. Take advantage of this time to relax. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – It's natural for you to be practical and businesslike by nature, but now that Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you'll see the benefits of being more flexible and easygoing. You will have a long road ahead of you but taking action now will help you get there. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – A moment will come when you realize that your life could be so much more. Achieving these new goals will make you so much happier. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), which gives you the opportunity to plan the next steps towards reaching your full potential. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Work and responsibility will be your focus today, as The Moon challenges retrograde Mercury. You need to stay focused to get everything done on your list by your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Recently, some areas that need your attention have been brought to light regarding your relationships. You'll have all the energy you need to restart your love life with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnerships and Marriage). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – This morning, you feel like you belong to something bigger than yourself. There is a lot of confidence in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), which is ruled by the Sun. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – It won't be easy for you to share your thoughts with your friends since Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication). You can rely on Uranus to guide you through this, leading to wonderful conversations with your friends. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – As you wait for others to catch up, you're getting tired. With Mars in your Second House (of Self Worth), you have a sense of adventure, so don't waste time waiting. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is purple.
