Your Horoscope For Monday October 10th
- Aries – You’re getting antsy with your daily routine, and you're seeking adventure more than ever before. To help you find the right path for yourself, Neptune influences your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – It will be hard for you to balance your desire for independence with your strong desire to stick with what you know. During the transit of Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you are being pushed to become more self-aware. You will have a much better time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – You are working on coming to terms with hidden topics as Pluto transits your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secrets). These things have been on your mind for a long time, but now is the time to face them. The moment you accept everything, things will improve in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Despite your good intentions, you may need to venture out today. Saturn's transit through your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) may assist you in dealing with today's situation.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo –As Mercury moves into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you'll have a keen eye for detail that no one will be able to fool. Your instincts are usually spot on, and you'll be able to focus on them with this extra energy.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Since some of your projects have been in the background, you hesitate when it comes time to shine. Rather than stressing out and making excuses, enjoy your accomplishments. With Venus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you'll shine with this responsibility.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – When you overthink everything, you're not yourself. Therefore, fast and hasty decisions aren't a good idea at this time. You will be reminded of who you are and your values once Neptune moves into your First House (of Self-Image).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Due to your work and family obligations, you haven't noticed what's happening behind the scenes. Your mind has been wandering back to the drama you once had with a close friend. Since Venus is in your Third House (of Communication), it is a good time to talk and listen to each other.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – Today's focus is on your relationships and ensuring that you give them everything they need to succeed. Get in touch with that special someone today. Saturn rules your Seventh House (of Partnerships and Marriages), which will help spark a fire between the both of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – Sometimes you may feel like you are settling for less, and you are absolutely right! You can improve yourself by looking at things objectively. Nothing should stop you from being the amazing person you are. There is a lot of value in you because Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – With the Moon and Mars aligning in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), you have one less thing to worry about. Consequently, you'll be excited to interact with your family at home because you'll have a fresh spirit.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces –There are some aspects in your life that seem out of control. But with Saturn's placement in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you’ll be able to calmly look at the big picture and realize what you need to do to set things on the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
