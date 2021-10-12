Your Horoscope For Monday October 11th
- Aries – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’ll be attracted to faraway places but before you pack your bags and bolt do some research. Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to fuel this desire to explore and learn new things; just make sure the timing is right.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Instead of focusing solely on work allow Mercury, who’s in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), do its thing and allow you to let your hair down and have some fun. You need to learn to go with the flow and take it easy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You’ve ventured out and learned a new task, and you feel great about it but there’s so much that you still need to learn. Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to shed some light on the rewards coming your way. You will finally think you’re worth something and you have so much to add.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You could have some issues with your circle of friends. Instead of stirring up more drama, think about what the real cause of all this tension is. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you and your friends talk this out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to step out of your comfort zone in order to reach out to the person you’ve been crushing on. You’ve also become this confident person, speaking your mind and expressing yourself. These characteristics are wonderful, and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. This is going to cause a strong emphasis on anything that helps boost your moral, because you’ve been feeling a little insecure and this is going to get you out of that funk.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – The matters going on today will put you in a tizzy. Before you let that affect you take a step back and count to ten. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secrets) helping you get the peace of mind you desperately need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Your physical and mental well-being are going to be the focus today. With Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you need to put in the extra effort to make sure you’re eating healthy and getting some exercise. By doing so, you’re going to be able to have a clearer focus on your to-do list.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you don’t ever see it. Today something is going to happen and you’re finally going to see what everyone else sees in you!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You and your partner haven’t been seeing eye to eye lately and that’s causing a lot of tension between the two of you. But Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you guys will be able to talk freely and be able to clear up any confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – It’s all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and you feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
