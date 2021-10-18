Your Horoscope For Monday October 18th
- Aries – You can learn a lot from people around you. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you listen to what is being shared with you. You’re never too old to learn new things so don’t let your pride get in the way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – With everything that is happening around you today you’re going to welcome some new creative ways to take your mind off these things. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and you should spend this time with your partner and get those sparks flying again.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who you’ve had your eye on for a while. Be confident that you are a wonderful person, and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) putting you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets and making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – There could be some hesitation on your part before diving into this new relationship. You’ve made your pros and cons list; there is nothing left for you to do. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) to help better guide you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’re being pulled in many different directions, but you know what you need to do and are ready to work. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you complete everything that you have to do today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – There’s going to be a lot of gossip that surrounds you today; try hard to avoid falling into the temptation to get caught up in it. The rumors may even be about you, so stay in tuned with Jupiter, that’s in your First House (of Self-Image), and believe in yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You need to listen to others and gain more perspective in your life. Venus is in your in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and by allowing yourself to be open to what others are saying you’re going to be more confident.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – This is the time to plan your goals and reconsider your future. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you towards the right choices to make sure you’re going to be happy in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’re going to have a mental switch go off and you’re going to come to the realization that things that you thought meant the world to you really aren’t all that important. You can thank Saturn for being in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) because this is going to result in you having some inner peace.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Mars is making its way through your Sixth House (of Work and Health). There’s potential for you to do some satisfying hard work towards straightening out your health. You may be encountering a new idea or program that will truly benefit you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You’re at odds with your family, but make sure you don’t take that energy to your friends, co-workers, or partner. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you during this time. After you realize what the issue is have a calm sit down with your family and express yourself to them.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
WATCH: Coldplay, Selena Gomez Perform 'Let Somebody Go'The song is from the new Coldplay album.
-
Kanye West Name Change Approved By JudgeHe is officially the artist formerly known as Kanye West
-
The Weeknd Scraps Arena Tour For Summer Stadium ShowsHe was set to play in five Canadian cities this winter.