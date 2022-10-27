Your Horoscope For Monday October 31st
- Aries – Everything is going well between you and those around you today. Your ability to understand other people's perspectives and make the conversation meaningful is due to the Sun in the Third House (of Communication). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Your love and empathy will be needed today for a family member or close friend. Your Seventh House (of Partnerships and Marriages) is ruled by Neptune, the planet of giving the best of you. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Your tendency is to look backward for answers to your problems today. Mars will be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you determine the best course of action. Your day is.7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – There's been talk of a side hustle, but things haven't gone as planned. Saturn is going to turn things around for you now that it’s in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). It pays to be patient. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You'll be handed a lot of extra plates to your already full tray, but don't worry about it. You can manage everything a little better with the Sun in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to think about the afterlife. You’re going to figure out your views on it and you may see that your view has changed. Take the day and reflect because you shouldn’t be living in fear. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You can learn more about yourself with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Your life will become more fulfilling if you do this. Over time, it will serve you well. The day is a 6. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – It's especially easy to see your positive strength today. Positive energy will emanate from you, you'll be more peaceful, and you'll be in a better state of mind. The planet Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of life will be for you. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Take the day and come up with a game plan to improve yourself. It could be a new diet plan, workout routine or maybe you want to spend more time with those you love. Whatever it is, it’ll be good for you and with Saturn in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) the answer will be clear. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You will feel inclined to take a load off with regards to work and enjoy yourself more when the Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Therefore, you'll be more likely to socialize and benefit from it. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Despite feeling overwhelmed or frustrated by things out of your control, Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) and will allow you to find fun and creative ways to release that tension. If you want to get lost in the music, go for a walk or a run in the park with your friends. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kinda distant with work and all the added stress, take some time and regroup with them. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
