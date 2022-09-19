Your Horoscope For Monday September 19th
- Aries – Throughout the day, you'll hear whispers and see eyes darting away. In your First House (of Self-Image), Mars helps you remain grounded in who you are. It's not the opinion of others that defines you. You’ve worked hard, so today, keep your head held high and stay strong! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – It is necessary to simplify and familiarize your life because Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). Taking care of others comes naturally to you, and you will do so with a good heart. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) can help you figure out what's keeping you from achieving what you want. This will be a challenge, but you'll persevere and you'll succeed. To figure everything out, gather your closest friends. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – It may seem as if you're stuck in a rut now. It's no problem! You will be able to tap into your creative side today because the Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). Make the most of your day and enjoy it! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – There is never a moment when you can relax, no matter what you do. During the time when the Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you are going to be reminded how important it is to slow down. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – In your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning), Saturn is placing his energy. It will be easier for you to deal with the day's challenges when there is less pressure on you. The time has come for you to shine! You'll be more comfortable than ever! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You don't need to worry if you're not happy with your current financial situation, as today will put an end to the worry. In addition to your financial problems being solved, Mars is also in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), which helps you become a new person! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Let go of the lie that consumes you. Saturn occupies your Third House (of Communication). Your belief that being a martyr is right has caused you to hold on to it all alone. By releasing the poison you've held inside, this energy will help you purify your body. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – As social media has become such a part of everyday life, you are thinking you need to unplug for a bit and reconnect with yourself. During this time, Saturn will be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) so take a break from social media. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You’ve been working very hard for a long time and it paid off. But, think about the reward before indulging. The position of Pluto in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) highlights how to do this. The things you need to consider are many, even though you may be happier doing what you have been doing. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Taking advantage of this opportunity helps you live the life of your dreams. Venus rules your Sixth House (of Work and Health), which indicates your need to organize and plan. Consider shopping for some items that will help you stay organized and plan your days. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), which will strengthen your relationship with your partner. Furthermore, it will remind you how important this person is to you, so hold on tight! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is green.
