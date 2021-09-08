Your Horoscope For Monday September 6th
- Aries – You’ve been trying to make some much-needed changes to your daily routine. But it is hard to break your bad habits. Need some extra motivation? Well good news; Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). This energy will get you motivated to make these changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Your intuition should be keener than usual today and that is because Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Don’t allow others to influence you and your thinking. It’s time for you to be strong in what you believe in and act on it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). You’re going to make excellent progress at work and now is the time to show off your talents. You’ve gotten a lot better at balancing several things at once, and you’ve never failed and you don’t plan on starting now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You have a lot to talk about with your friends today so make yourself a cup of tea and start spilling it as well. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) making it a fun and eventful day for you and your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – Today it seems like you’re playing a game of follow the leader. But with Uranus in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) it will remind you that you’re a natural leader and you need to show everyone what you’re worth.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone; you don’t like taking risks. But there is something to be said about trying new things. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Take the day and come up with a game plan to improve yourself. It could be a new diet plan, workout routine or maybe you want to spend more time with those you love. Whatever it is, it’ll be good for you and with Saturn in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) the answer will be clear.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to make a strong impression today. You’re going to be able to speak with confidence and people are going to listen to you. Also, your warmth and enthusiasm will be radiating from you drawing more people to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Something from your past is going to pop up and remind you of something you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – An old friend might come and visit with you; this should be a pleasant surprise. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) creating a fun day for the both of you. Spend the day creating new memories and bonding again.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – The Sun and Jupiter harmonize today and you’re going to be more open-minded in your everyday life. They are going to make home in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to make this change more permanent.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – Everything regarding your relationships is moving in the right direction, but don’t rush into the intimate stage just yet. You need to hit pause, and with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) things are going to become clear as to whether you should go there or not.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
