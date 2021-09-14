Your Horoscope For Thrursday September 9th
- Aries – People around you are acting on misinformation; try your best not to react to them. You should focus on the facts and base your reactions off them rather than your emotions. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you make the best and smartest choices for the current situation.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You’re going to need to buckle down and do your work. You’ve been putting it off for some time now, but don’t stress about it too much. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you focus and get things done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You don’t feel at ease right now, and the only way you’re going to feel secure is if you reopen some doors that you’ve locked a while ago. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you sort out all these issues.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Your communication skills are on point today helping you connect well with others. With Venus in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be able to take some relationships to a deeper level and also get closer those around you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – You’re in a playful mood, but the amount of work you have is dragging you down. It’s hard for you to focus on exactly what you need to do but thankfully you have Pluto heading into your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you find a balance of work and play.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to see the joy in being in the background of life today. You’re so used to being in charge and taking the brunt of the work. This change is showing you that you don’t always have to be in charge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – Life is speeding up as if it’s nudging you to take a few risks, make changes and forge new paths. This shift of Jupiter is affecting your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). This is going to be scary for you, but you will be so much better after you take the first step.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’ve been in a slump lately, and today you’re waking up on the right side of the bed and you’re going to view the day a little differently. Also, Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you see what others see when they look at you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been living in a bubble, thinking that you’re untouchable but you’re going to get a taste of reality and be knocked down a couple pegs. Mars is coming into your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and once you see the truth, you’re going to take it to heart and start making the changes needed.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You and your partner are on different pages right now, and you’re feeling pressure to try and make everything work out. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you both to take a second to figure out what it is you need. After some time, things will change and your love life will be better than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You normally have so much confidence to power through the day but there’s something in the air that is going to cause you to start questioning everything. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making you remember just how strong of a person you are.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – You have a lot of ideas swimming around in your head and before they get out of hand take the day to run through them. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you a clear mind to figure out what to do first and what ideas to throw to the side.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
