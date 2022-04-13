Your Horoscope For Thursday April 14th
- Aries – You probably don't have much energy today and socializing will not be appealing to you. Under these circumstances, finding a distraction is the best course of action. Go work out, read a thrilling book, see a funny movie while Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret). Your lethargy may disappear if you take your mind off it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You might be feeling depressed, frustrated, and in a bit of a panic due to a stalled career getting in the way of your financial goals. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this is not a permanent condition. Take care of yourself and find something that will lift your spirits in the meantime.
- Your energy color is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You may feel a lack of energy and motivation today. Working in any capacity might make you extremely irritated. It might be a good idea to spend your evening at a movie, preferably a thriller or action movie. Jupiter in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help get your creative juices flowing again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Travel plans for a vacation or business trip could be put on hold today. There is a possibility that events you were scheduled to attend may be temporarily postponed. You may feel somewhat at a loss because you'd planned to be away, but now you don't know what to do. You'll find something and Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) will help you!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo –There's is a chance romance will be blocked today, since you're not feeling very sociable. You should stay in and read a good book today since Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image). You'll soon feel more like yourself and will be ready to get back out there.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – This is a day when you're likely to retreat to your bedroom and slam the door. There will be no desire to talk or socialize with anyone, not even those closest to you. Relax now with Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), and you'll be able to get yourself going again tomorrow.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Today might prove to be one of those days when it's very difficult to get anything accomplished related to work or communication. With Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you'll be able to take care of the most pressing issues. The world won’t end if you put off rest, but don’t take too long or you’ll burn out.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Your financial situation might reveal that you would be better off waiting until your next paycheck to make a particular purchase you had planned to make today. It may be disappointing and frustrating, but Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help get through it. Waiting a little longer won't hurt since it isn't urgent.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Today, you may be lethargic due to a lack of physical and mental energy. Nothing will excite you and any kind of work might make you extremely irritable. Take whatever break you need. You will feel inspired again when Mercury moves into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Typically, you enjoy talking with others, but today you won't even want to answer the phone, and that's okay, as Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). You feel out of sorts, and you might find it helpful if you go for a walk in the afternoon and get the endorphins flowing. You'll soon be back to your old self!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Your friends might want you to go out with them today, but you probably won't be up for it. It is also possible that your financial situation requires a little belt-tightening at this time, so you may not be able to justify the expense. But Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication), so you don't feel like spending the evening alone so get a friend or partner to come over and hang with you.
- Your day is a 7
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Spending time with friends will provide a delightful diversion that you need. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with your friends. So, at lunch time don’t hide behind a screen, make some plans to meet up with them and have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
