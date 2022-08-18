Your Horoscope For Thursday August 11th
- Aries – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. This is going to bring a strong emphasis on anything that helps boost your moral, because you’ve been feeling a little insecure and this is going to get you out of that funk.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Neptune is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you enjoy some time in quiet and solitude. Take today to reflect upon events as you prepare yourself for this new part of your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress over it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you to realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’ve ventured out and learned a new task, and you feel great about it but there’s so much that you still want to learn. Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to shed some light on the rewards that are coming your way. You will finally think you’re worth something and you have so much to add.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) hinting that you should be a little more introspective than usual. This can serve you well, because not only will you learn a lot about yourself but you’ll be learning about the people who are the closest to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Your physical and mental well-being are going to be the focus today. With Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you need to put in the extra effort to make sure you’re eating healthy and getting some exercise. By doing so, you’re going to be able to focus on your to-do list.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You have your mind set on advancing your career, but you’re also distracted by some outside interests. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you merge both of them to think of an out of the box way to advance your career.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) stirring up deep emotions. You may need to have a conversation with your family regarding how you feel and what needs to change. It’s best if you handle this today so these emotions don’t build up.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You’ll be attracted to faraway places but before you pack up your bags and bolt do some research. Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to fuel this desire to explore and learn new things, just make sure the timing is right.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You and your partner haven’t been seeing eye to eye lately and that’s causing a lot of tension between the two of you. But Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you guys will be able to talk freely and be able to clear up any confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine today. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right you’re in a great state of mind. Take full advantage of this day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’re someone who hates being out of the loop; don’t take it personally if someone does so by accident. Instead, talk it out with them and get their side of the story. Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to be able to hear what they are saying and trust that they are telling you the truth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
