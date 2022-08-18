Your Horoscope For Thursday August 18th
- Aries – You’re in work mode today, and there’s nothing that can distract you from it. Even though that’s a good quality to have, you should learn when to take breaks and relax a bit. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) providing you the skills needed to balance work and fun.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You tend to be the alpha of your pack; there’s nothing wrong with that, but every once in a while, it would be nice if you let someone help you. There’s only so much you can do on your own before you burn out! Mercury is coming into you First House (of Self-Image), helping you see that you’re not less of a person for getting help.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a great day for excitement. Your day is going to be a wild ride, so make sure you’re prepared for this roller coaster. You’re going to have your friends by your side to make this day even more enjoyable.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure you’re going in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You may have your reasons to have your walls up so high, but your walls are going to cause problems in all your relationships. Take the day and reflect on why you have your beliefs, and with The Sun in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) you’re going to be able to see the error in your ways.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) creating a shift in your thinking. You’re serious most of the time and think you’re too busy to have fun. This new energy is showing you the importance of adding some fun to your life. It’ll be a much-needed change for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – Be very cautious in the morning, you don’t know what could happen. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to learn to take a deep breath and just trust in yourself in times like this because at the end of the day you can only count on yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Your insecurities are going to get the best of you today, and your romantic relationships are going to suffer. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you and your partner sort everything out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) motivating you to try new things and see new places. This is going to help you to get out of the rut you’ve been in and break free. Your faith is renewed as you marvel at the world around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Your focus should be on your family matters. There are a lot of unresolved feelings that need to be addressed today, and with Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) everyone will have the space to share their thoughts. This will help your family get stronger and closer.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – The Moon moves through your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you the importance of carefully evaluating all the possibilities before making any decisions. You’ll be more at ease once you give it more thought, and you’ll be certain that you’re making the right choice.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Mars is making its way to your orbit today in your Third House (of Communication). With this new-found energy coming your way you’re going to find it easier to communicate with the people who have been giving you a hard time lately.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
-
WATCH: Louis Tomlinson Nervously Auditions On 'The X Factor'The show has shared an extended cut of his appearance.
-
BTS Knocks Justin Bieber To 3rd Most Subscribed Music Act On YouTubeThe group is second only to another K-pop act.
-
Mattel Sues Rap Snacks Over Use Of Barbie NameNicki Minaj appears on the bag.