Your Horoscope For Thursday December 15th
- Aries – With The Moon challenging retrograde Mercury, matters of work and responsibility will be your focus today and need to be dealt with. It’s all about your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you stay focused to get everything done.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – Family issues may arise today, but to your surprise everyone is coming to you for your wisdom and guidance. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you be the leader that everyone needs at a time like this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – There’s a lot of spinning plates in your life today. Don’t try and handle it on your own because you’ll fail. Instead lean on someone close for support, Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). You’ll get a sense of peace once you’re able to delegate to others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win everyone over, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) things are going to change. You’re going to realize that who you are is enough to win over the people you need in your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You’ve been missing out on friend gatherings, don’t feel too bad. With Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to plan something special. You and your friends will be glad you took the time to make it successful.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You’re going to be busy today, but happy as well. You’ll be doing some chores around the house but be with your loved ones. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) it’s going to be a day full of laughter and making memories.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Normally you’re the life of the party but it may be better to be a chameleon. You’re dealing with some challenging internal things. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the capacity to deal with your mental health.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and will be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and this is going to make you more productive in everything that you tackle. It’s going to be hard, but you have extra energy so don’t put it to waste.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Your friend may introduce you to someone who might be the answer to all your questions about moving forward from hurt that you experienced years ago. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you through this new stage of life.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Venus is in your First House (of Self-Image) and it’s radiating from you. This will give you the extra confidence that you need to lead others. People have always admired you for your hard work and poise. Others will hopefully be receptive to it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Today has the potential of being a great day for you. Plan something fun with some of your friends and make some memories. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) which bring even more joy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – With all this self-inclusion you’re going to have a lot of free time on your hands. Some lingering conflicts may arise. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to push you to talk to those people and have everything settled.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
-
The Weeknd Honoured With Humanitarian Spirit AwardThe award comes from Canadian Music Week and the Slaight Family.
-
Rapper Gunna Freed After Reaching Plea DealHe had been in custody since his arrest in May.
-
Canada's Cristobal Tapia de Veer Has Unlikely Hit With 'White Lotus' ThemeHis composition for the hit TV series is getting played on dance floors around the world.