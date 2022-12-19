Your Horoscope For Thursday December 22nd
- Aries – Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you realize that your work ethic may need some adjustments. Spend the day trying to come up with ways to be more focused at work. Don’t want to push this off because your work will start to pile up. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Make some time with your family today. You need to. You’re going through a lot right now, and the only way you’ll get through it is by leaning on them. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you see the light at the end of the tunnel. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a very powerful cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become your best and you’re going to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to radiate confidence that will carry over. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – You’ve been thinking of a side hustle but things haven’t been working out like you thought. But with Saturn in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) things are going to start looking up for you and your side hustle. Great things come to those who wait. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Your life is being consumed by work, and you seem like you and your partner are in different worlds. Take that as a sign to make some time for them today. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to rekindle the spark. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you not become the victim of your own urges. You’re going to think twice before you start spending money or throwing unnecessary shade, and become more mature. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You and your friends could be planning something fun for the weekend, but you all aren’t sure what yet. Let the energy coming from Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) help you come up with a game plan. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – There could be doubt surrounding you today, try your best to listen to your heart to guide you through it. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) paving a path for you. It’s going to be a little scary, but you got this. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – If you’re feeling under the weather, don’t panic. Just take the day for yourself; you’re just overworked. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to show you the importance of taking time for yourself. Your day is a 5. Your energy color brown.
- Capricorn – Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you come to terms with things that are hidden. You’ve spent time running from them, but today is your day to face them head on and feel lighter. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – Today is about planning for your future. Your content now but it won’t last. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) highlighting exactly what areas you can improve in. Come up with a game plan you’ll be relaxed and ready to make it happen. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to make today the day you speak your mind without regretting it. You’re going to find your voice and show people that you’re strong. You’re going to wish you did this sooner. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is green.
