Your Horoscope For Thursday December 8th
- Aries – Your efforts haven't been rewarded for all your hard lately. Getting ready for your vacation is going to take all your creative energy. Since Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), you will have an amazing time.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – When you change your way of thinking, you'll get so much more out of life. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Your life will be the best once you follow your instincts.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – As the Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you will achieve great success at work. Now is the time to showcase your skills. It has become easier for you to balance many different things at once, and you have yet to fail.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Getting in touch with your goals today gives you a sense of empowerment. You are happier than ever going your own way at work and in your routines. Setting your own pace makes you happy. It will be easier for you when Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – In order to solve your current problems, you tend to look back to the past. To find the best course of action, Mars will be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret).
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – There is a noticeable difference in your positive strength today. You'll radiate positive energy, be peaceful, and be in a better state of mind. This new way of living will be nice for you since Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Everybody loves you, but you don't believe them. You always question their motives. You'll finally see what everyone has been saying about you with Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth). Take advantage of your newfound self-confidence.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’ve been in a funk lately and not feeling yourself, but thanks to The Moon in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’re going to be reminded just who you are and you’ll be able to tackle your daily life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – There is nothing wrong with your relationships, but don't rush into the intimate stage just yet. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage), so things will become clearer whether you should go there or not.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Your family needs to be in a good place, so you have to work on some things. Reconnect with them by putting everything else on hold. Also, you have some responsibilities at home. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) to assist you in making everything go smoothly.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – The placement of Mercury in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) makes it clear that you must change the way you approach hardships in your life. Ditching your "doomsday" mentality will help you cope with life's challenges. It will surprise you how much weight you will be able to lift.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Today will be a great day for connecting with others. Your communication will sparkle today due to something in the air. In addition, with Venus in your Third House (of Communication), you're able to get closer to some people today as well.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
