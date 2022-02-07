Your Horoscope For Thursday February 10th
- Aries – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to change your work ethic and focus on what you have to do. Enough with the jokes, it’s time to get serious. Once you finish all your responsibilities, you’ll feel so much better and lighter.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and you’re going to feel inclined to tone down pressures and enjoy yourself more. And you’re going to be more likely to socialize and enjoy the rewards of that.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’ve been feeling some type of way towards people who are close to you and you need to let your feelings out. You’re not the most verbal person, but you need to find a way to express how you feel. Mercury is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and if you listen the right answer will be in front of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Family issues may arise today, but to your surprise everyone is coming to you for your wisdom and guidance. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you be the leader that everyone needs at a time like this. Stay strong and confident that you’re doing the right thing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with everything. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends, and Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You’re focusing so much on making sure your friends know how much they mean to you but that’s not enough. You have to give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You know your worth and you’re always trying to prove yourself to others, but you need to learn to lighten up and take jokes. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-worth and Money) to remind you to relax and not be so serious.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who’ve you’ve had your eye on for a while. You are wonderful and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places and the answer could be as simple as reconnecting with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – You’re going to question your private life; this is going to cause you to question your behavior. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you to let go and let down your walls and make the improvements you need to be more open with others.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Take the day to focus on your overall health; if you feel a little stressed do something that makes you feel relaxed. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making it crystal clear just what you need to do to take care of you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) and here to help you regain the confidence that you used to have. Once you get it back, you’re going to be more confident than ever and wish you had this feeling before.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
Avril Lavigne Postpones 1st Leg Of 'Bite Me' TourThe singer has pushed the overseas shows to 2023.
-
Skrillex Poses For Pic With Jordan PetersonThe music star has not addressed reactions to the photo.
-
Billie Eilish Stops Concert When She Spots Fan In DistressThe singer kept everyone calm.