Your Horoscope For Thursday January 13th
- Aries – Mars is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it’s going to show you how to create balance in your life. Don’t try too hard to force something to happen, let things just flow.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is blue
- Taurus – You might enjoy some one-on-one time with your family today. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to provide you with the closeness and security that you’ve been craving.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You want to shop until you drop today, but that may not be the best thing for you to do. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you figure out some other ways to get that confirmation you desperately need. It may be as simple as cleaning up around the house or even spending some time with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Your relationships are going well today. You can thank The Sun in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the ability to see other people’s points of view so you can make the conversation truly meaningful.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you to learn more about yourself. This is going to help you be happier with where you are in life. This is going to serve you well in the long well.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’re craving for change in your daily life, but there seems to be no change in sight. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to show you that you need to have a goal to work towards, that may lead you to the change you’re after.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) rewarding you for sticking by your partner through thick and thin. It’s not an easy task, but you have shown them how deeply you care for them and that’s the most important thing for your relationship.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You’re going to be pulled into seclusion today as Jupiter enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). You’re going to need a breather, so don’t push yourself too hard. Make sure that your spirit batteries are all charged up before you go forward with things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You’ve set your goals high today and with The Sun in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll get the boost of confidence you need to go through the day. There’s no time for second guessing right now; stay strong in who you are and you’ll get through everything just fine.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Venus is making its way to your Sixth House (of Work and Health). You’re going to be able to take pride in your work, while still focusing on your health and self-care. You’re going to have the time and energy to invest all you can into you and your well-being so enjoy the day and the time you have to yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – It’s going to seem like there’s a switch that goes off and you’re going from work mode to fun zone. The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to enjoy this new side of you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) reminding you of the love you had towards your career when you first started doing it. You may also get an idea to make some changes so that you’re a more valuable employee.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
