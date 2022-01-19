Your Horoscope For Thursday January 20th
- Aries – Taking action to improve your efficiency is favored today. Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you a sense of the need for organization. Once your workplace and home are all organized, you’ll feel like you can tackle the world.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Today’s Jupiter-Uranus trine is present in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping liberate you from a confining situation and your worries. This transit opens you up to new energies, approaches and attitudes. You have the support of all your close friends who just want you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Your vision for the future is going to be a little optimistic; go share your wishes with others. If you put your goals out in universe they will happen, especially with Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – With social media being so active in everyday life you’re thinking you need to unplug and reconnect with yourself for a bit. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you to be a little less active on the social platforms, providing you peace to focus on you and your needs.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You’re looking to experience more of life today, and with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to be attached to your morals so it’s going to be hard for you just drop everything and just jet off. You have to find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You may feel renewed by some emotional strength heading your way and this is because Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to have a lot of self-love today, which is a nice change. Spend the day loving yourself and maybe even treating yourself to a house spa day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) urging you to carve out some downtime for yourself. This is going to allow you to reconnect with not only yourself but also with your family. You need this time because you’ve been going nonstop, so enjoy a day to kick back and relax.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You’ve been working like a dog lately and been craving some fun. Today, Saturn in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), will provide you some ideas that you can do with your friends.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You’re focusing so much on your friendships and making sure your friends know how much they mean to you. But you have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You have your set of goals and you’re not allowing anything to move your focus. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you stay focused and motivated. This energy is going to serve you well in the long run.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – For some reason you find yourself in the middle of all your friends’ drama. Use the energy from Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you be the voice of reason and minimize the drama around you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – Today is the best day for you to look at your finances and sort out any problems you may have. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) letting you leave no stone unturned when it comes to trying to save money.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
